BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
MONTERREY, Mexico May 16 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of Mexico's largest steelmakers, said on Monday a judge approved its $1.7 billion debt restructuring plan, bringing to an end a 17-year suspension of payments.
AHMSA, which was barred from the local bourse in 1999 after it stopped paying its creditors, said a majority of debt-holders agreed to swap debt for common shares in the company. As a result, AHMSA said its total debt burden would be in the region of $400 million.
The company said the end of the suspension of payments would allow it to re-enter capital markets to fund future projects.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.75
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: