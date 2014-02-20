MEXICO CITY Feb 19 Mexico's attorney general's office has issued an arrest warrant for the former owner of failed airline Mexicana in connection with suspected money laundering while he ran the company, a source at the Attorney General's office said on Wednesday.

Gaston Azcarraga, who was also previously the chairman of Mexicana, is living outside of Mexico so the attorney general's office has also requested an Interpol Red Notice seeking his arrest and extradition, the source said.

It is not clear exactly when the arrest warrant was issued, the source added.

The attorney general's office said it does not comment on arrest warrants.

Mexicana was one of Mexico's two major airlines. It ceased operations in August 2011, overwhelmed by debt.

Attempts to relaunch the airline have failed, with potential suitors failing to come up with the money needed to restart operations. (Reporting by Anahi Rama, writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Simon Gardner and Ron Popeski)