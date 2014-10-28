(Recasts with fire controlled, no reported injuries)

MEXICO CITY Oct 27 A fire broke out at Mexico international airport's Terminal 2 building on Monday, but the blaze was controlled without serious damage, an airport spokeswoman said.

TV footage showed smoke billowing from an upper section of the building and local media reported the fire broke out in an area that houses fast-food restaurants.

The airport spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries.

Mexico's government is planning to build a new $9.15 billion international airport near the current site that will ramp up capacity at the hub. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)