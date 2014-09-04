MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Mexico is likely to pick an
experienced, foreign construction company, working in
partnership with local firms, to build a $9 billion Mexico City
airport, Telecoms and Transport Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza
said on Thursday.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto made the official
announcement of the long-mooted airport this week, awarding the
design of the project to British architect Norman Foster and
Fernando Romero, a son-in-law of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim.
The six-runway, 120 billion peso project will be built
adjacent to the Benito Juarez International Airport on the
eastern flank of Mexico City, where the government already owns
land, and is expected to handle up to 120 million passengers a
year.
Speaking on local television, Ruiz Esparza said no company
had yet been chosen.
"We need to pick an experienced (company), one that has
already built this type of airport," he said. "The most likely
scenario is that it is an international company, allied with
Mexican companies."
Ruiz Esparza also said that Foster and Romero would earn
about 1.8 billion pesos ($137.7 million) for their architectural
design, and that the new airport would retain the name of the
current hub.
Foster is one of the world's most famous architects, and his
practice, Foster + Partners, has designed dozens of high-profile
projects around the world, including Beijing Airport and
London's Wembley Stadium.
Romero is married to Soumaya Slim, a daughter of one of the
world's richest men, and is the head of FR-EE Fernando Romero
Enterprise.
The firm designed Mexico City's distinctive Museo Soumaya,
which houses much of Slim's personal art collection behind its
sloping, silvery walls.
Slim, who controls Mexican telecoms giant America Movil
, is behind a diversified empire that spans mining,
banking and retail. Analysts say Slim's Grupo Carso and builder
ICA are likely to bid for construction contracts.
($1 = 13.07 pesos)
(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Gunna Dickson)