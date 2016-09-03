MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 Mexico's government airport
operator on Friday awarded a contract to build one of the
runways of Mexico City's $13 billion airport project to
companies led by units of Grupo Carso, the builder of tycoon
Carlos Slim, an official said.
Grupo Carso units, together with La Peninsular
Compania Constructora and Constructora Y Edificadora GIA+A,
submitted a bid worth 7.36 billion pesos ($396 million) that won
the highest number of points under the bidding conditions, Jaime
Madinaveitia said at an event in Mexico City.
($1 = 18.5750 Mexican pesos)
