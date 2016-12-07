MEXICO CITY Dec 7 A consortium including Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Carso and FCC, Spanish firm Acciona and cash-strapped builder ICA presented the lowest bid on Wednesday to build a terminal at Mexico City's new $13 billion airport.

The Carso-led group submitted a bid of 84.8 billion pesos ($4.2 billion) for the terminal tender, the Mexican government said. The winner will be announced on Jan. 6.

A group led by Mota Engil presented a bid for 90.073 billion pesos while a group led by Omega offered 87.5 billion pesos. ($1 = 20.3875 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)