MEXICO CITY Dec 7 A consortium including
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Carso and FCC, Spanish firm
Acciona and cash-strapped builder ICA presented the lowest bid
on Wednesday to build a terminal at Mexico City's new $13
billion airport.
The Carso-led group submitted a bid of 84.8 billion pesos
($4.2 billion) for the terminal tender, the Mexican government
said. The winner will be announced on Jan. 6.
A group led by Mota Engil presented a bid for 90.073 billion
pesos while a group led by Omega offered 87.5 billion pesos.
($1 = 20.3875 Mexican pesos)
