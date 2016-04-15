BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
MEXICO CITY, April 15 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Friday issued updated guidance for 2016, forecasting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $2.342 billion, or a six percent increase on 2015, taking into account one-off items.
The Monterrey-based company also said in a statement that it saw 2016 revenues of $16.252 billion and capital expenditure of $1.435 billion. (Writing by Dave Graham)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering