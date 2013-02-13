BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Shares in Mexico's Alfa conglomerate fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday, following weak expectations for its Alpek petrochemical business and a less favorable Credit Suisse recommendation for the subsidiary.
Shares were down 6.35 percent in morning trading at 26.70 pesos a share.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)