UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek 42 pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers-sources
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday raised its expected revenue forecast for 2013 to $15.95 billion from the $15.87 billion announced in February.
The company said its forecast for its biggest affiliate, petrochemicals company Alpek, remains in line with its February forecast for full-year revenue of $7 billion.
Alfa on Monday reported sharply lower second-quarter profit, hurt by a weaker Mexican peso and one-time charges related to a factory sale at Alpek.
Shares in Alfa were down 0.78 percent at 32.00 pesos in morning trading. Alpek shares were down 3.1 percent at 26.88 pesos.
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MANILA, March 8 The Philippines embassy in Washington has chided broadcaster CBS Corp and demanded "corrective actions" against what it said was a trailer of drama "Madam Secretary" that featured a Philippine president making inappropriate advances on a minister.
* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results