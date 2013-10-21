MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Monday said its third-quarter profit fell 21 percent, citing capital investments and a currency gain in the year-earlier period.

The company, which owns auto parts and petrochemical businesses, said third-quarter profit fell to 2.215 billion pesos ($168 million) from 2.794 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Alfa said profit in the July to September period a year earlier benefited from a foreign currency gain that the company did not see this year, as the peso has strengthened slightly.

The company also said it spent about $234 million on investments in the third quarter, related to building its first cogeneration plant as well as increasing capacity at its autoparts unit Nemak, as well as other projects.

Monterrey-based Alfa said revenue rose 3 percent to 52.477 billion pesos as Nemak and its drilling business saw a pick up in sales.

The company's shares closed down 1.75 percent at 33.69 pesos.