BRIEF-Sia Engineering and Stratasys sign MOU for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
MEXICO CITY, June 3 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Wednesday it had acquired 37 percent of the shares in Campofrio Food Group for $354 million from WH Group.
Alfa said in a statement the transaction would enable it, along with Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, to control 100 percent of the shares in Campofrio. Alfa said it would hold onto its stake temporarily, and would later sell it to Sigma. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
BRASILIA, April 4 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.