MEXICO CITY, June 3 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Wednesday it had acquired 37 percent of the shares in Campofrio Food Group for $354 million from WH Group.

Alfa said in a statement the transaction would enable it, along with Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, to control 100 percent of the shares in Campofrio. Alfa said it would hold onto its stake temporarily, and would later sell it to Sigma. (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)