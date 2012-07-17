BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, July 17 Mexican conglomerate Alfa raised its 2012 revenue forecast by 3 percent on Tuesday.
The company, which owns auto parts, petrochemical and food businesses, did not give a reason for raising the sales forecast to $15.89 billion from $15.50 billion.
Alfa said on Monday that its second-quarter revenue had jumped 16 percent from the year-earlier quarter, boosted by a pickup in sales at its auto-parts unit.
The Monterrey-based company reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly profit, however, hurt by the higher cost of servicing its U.S. dollar debt as the Mexican peso sharply depreciated from the second quarter in 2011.
Alfa shares were up 1.1 percent at 218.93 pesos in late morning trading on Mexico's stock exchange. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.