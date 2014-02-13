BRIEF-Power Metals announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday it forecasts investment this year rising to just over $1 billion while revenue should remain flat.
The company expects investment to rise from the $872 million reached last year, while revenue should reach $15.84 billion, just shy of the $15.87 billion earned last year.
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.