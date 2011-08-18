* Refinances 5-yr syndicated loan
* Syndicate arranges $145 mln credit line
MEXICO CITY Aug 18 Mexican auto parts company
Nemak, owned by conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX), said on Thursday
it refinanced a $1 billion loan to pre-pay existing debt.
Nemak said the five-year syndicated loan was partly
denominated in euros and partly in dollars to reflect the fact
it has revenue in both currencies.
Finance director Ramon Leal said in a statement the
proceeds would pay a loan the company had negotiated in 2009.
The bank syndicate also arranged a $145 million credit line
for the company for working capital, the statement said.
The Monterrey-based company said the deal was the largest
syndicated loan arranged for a private company in Mexico this
year.
Alfa, which has benefited from high demand for goods
manufactured by its Alpek petrochemical business, last month
raised its outlook for 2011 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to $1.69 billion from
$1.595 billion. [ID:nN1E76K10F]
