MEXICO CITY, June 25 Mexico's industrial
conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday the all-cash offer
it and Harbour Energy have made to buy Canadian oil company
Pacific Rubiales is "full, fair and final," the Mexican
company said in a statement.
The two companies are "disappointed" with a high-profile
recommendation to reject the bid and they "do not intend to
increase" their offered purchase price, Alfa said.
The statement released by Alfa comes after Institutional
Shareholders Services (ISS), an influential proxy advisory firm,
recommended that the C$2 billion ($1.61 billion) sale of Pacific
Rubiales Energy Corp should be rejected.
O'Hara Administration Co, which represents holders with
nearly 20 percent of Pacific Rubiales shares who want to block
the offer, said on Wednesday that ISS raised a number of valid
problems with the bid.
Alfa and Harbour Energy's C$6.50 per share offer for Pacific
Rubiales, Colombia's No. 2 oil producer, was made at a difficult
time given that its shares have plunged 75 percent over the last
year as crude prices fell and the company struggled under its
hefty debt load.
In its statement, Alfa said the all-cash offer represents an
81 percent premium to Pacific Rubiales shareholders compared to
the 30 day volume weighted average price prior to the
announcement of the bid on May 5.
Pacific Rubiales has said it disagrees with the proxy
management firm's conclusion, arguing the offer was in the
interest of shareholders and that three fairness opinions
supported it.
Pacific Rubiales shareholders are set to vote on the
acquisition offer at a special meeting on July 7.
The Alfa statement added that if the offer is rejected by
Pacific Rubiales shareholders "we will have no choice but to
pursue (oil sector) opportunities in Mexico with other partners"
and that Alfa will consider the possible divestment of its
current stake if a higher offer is made.
