UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek 42 pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers-sources
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MEXICO CITY, July 16 Shares of Mexican petrochemical firm Alpek dropped more 4.58 pct in early morning trading on Tuesday due to the company's weak second-quarter earnings report.
Shares traded at 26.47 pesos at 8:38 a.m. Mexico City time.
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MANILA, March 8 The Philippines embassy in Washington has chided broadcaster CBS Corp and demanded "corrective actions" against what it said was a trailer of drama "Madam Secretary" that featured a Philippine president making inappropriate advances on a minister.
* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results