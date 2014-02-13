BRIEF-Power Metals announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Shares of Mexican petrochemical firm Alpek slumped on Thursday after the company reported weak quarterly earnings a day earlier and banks lowered their recommendations on the stock.
Shares fell more than 6 percent to 24.76 pesos in early trading.
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.