MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico's Alsea, which
operates PF Chang's, Starbucks, Burger King and other
restaurants, on Thursday reported an 8 percent increase in
fourth-quarter profit, helped by recent acquisitions.
The company reported a profit of 297 million pesos ($20
million), compared with 275 million pesos in the year-earlier
period.
Revenue soared to 7.9 billion pesos from 4.4 billion pesos
in the same period last year, helped by purchases that added 750
new restaurants and coffee shops.
Alsea, with restaurants in Mexico, Spain, Colombia, Chile,
Brazil and Argentina, last year bought the diner-style Vips
chain from Wal-Mart de Mexico.
The company also took a stake in Spanish company Grupo Zena
last summer.
($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Leslie Adler)