Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MONTERREY Oct 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Friday said it must pay a fine of 25.7 million pesos ($1.56 million) to the competition regulator for not providing advance notice of its purchase of a stake in retailer Grupo Axo two years ago.
Alsea, which operates PF Chang's, Starbucks, Burger King and other restaurants, in 2013 purchased a 25 percent stake in Axo, giving it a foothold in the retail clothing market.
"The firm is evaluating legal alternatives with which to challenge this decision," Alsea said in a statement.
Axo, which distributes and retails international clothing and cosmetic brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Coach, also said it received a fine from Cofece, totaling 2.98 million pesos.
($1 = 16.4970 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela López, writing by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by David Gregorio)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.