MEXICO CITY, June 24 Mexican restaurant operator
Alsea on Tuesday priced a $500 million secondary
stock offering at 45.75 pesos a share, just 0.8 percent below
its Tuesday's closing price, a person familiar with the offering
said.
Alsea, which operates Starbucks coffee shops and Domino's
Pizza and Burger King restaurants in Mexico, is raising cash to
pay debt it took on to buy a restaurant business from Wal-Mart
de Mexico.
Not including an over-allotment option that could increase
the offering by 15 percent, Alsea planned to sell up to 162
million shares, raising 7.412 billion pesos ($569.9 million),
according to the prospectus.
Alsea closed its purchase of Walmex's
restaurants in May, after regulatory approval.
The business includes 360 restaurants, most of which are
part of the Vips diner chain.
Alsea plans to use the proceeds from the offering to partly
pay 5.2 billion pesos in loans from HSBC, Citigroup's Mexico
unit Banamex and Spain's BBVA that financed the purchase,
according to the prospectus. Those three banks were also the
bookrunners for the equity offering.
As well as its restaurants in Mexico, Alsea also operates
Burger King and PF Chang's among other franchises in Argentina,
Chile and Colombia.
($1 = 13.0068 Mexican Pesos)
