MEXICO CITY, July 17 Mexico restaurant operator
Alsea has reached an agreement with Starbucks Corp
to take full equity control of the world's biggest
coffee chain's stores in Argentine and Chile, Alsea said on
Wednesday.
The company said in a statement it bought 82 percent of
Starbucks' Chilean operation, and the 18 percent it did not own
of Starbucks' Argentine business, to own 100 percent of both.
The statement did not say how much Alsea would pay.
Alsea said it will operate 66 stores in Argentina, and 44 in
Chile along with the 382 it controls in Mexico, all of them
carrying the Starbucks brand name.
Chief Executive Officer Fabian Gosselin said in the
statement that full ownership in Argentina and Chile would "add
profitability to our consolidated results."
Alsea said it hopes to open 130 stores in Argentina and
Chile in the next five years.
The company took full control of Starbucks' Mexican stores
in April, agreeing, as part of the deal, to open 50 new stores
in the next five years.
Alsea in October said it plans to invest $75 million opening
170 new stores in Mexico, Starbucks' fastest-growing Latin
American market, over the next three years.
Shares of Alsea, which also operates restaurant chains
including PF Chang's, Domino's Pizza, and Burger King in Mexico,
were up 2.72 percent at 33.22 pesos in early trading.