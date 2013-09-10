MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 Alsea, the
operator behind Starbucks and Burger King in Mexico, said on
Tuesday it will pay 8.2 billion pesos ($626.96 million) for
Wal-Mart de Mexico's restaurant unit.
Alsea is buying Walmex's 362 restaurants, including the
popular Vips chain which sells Mexican breakfasts and dinners as
well as hotcakes and cheeseburgers in a format similar to a U.S.
diner.
Walmex decided to consider a sale after third parties
expressed interest in the restaurants, a spokesman said in June.
Alsea, which also operates more upscale restaurants such as
PF Chang's in Mexico, has been on a buying spree this year,
making its first foray into retail in June.
The company said it will initially finance its purchase of
the Vips chain through bank debt.
Alsea is also considering other financing possibilities that
could help it reduce its leverage level below three times net
debt to core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, according to a statement.
Shares in Alsea closed down 1.72 percent at 34.84 ahead of
the announcement, while Walmex shares closed up 2.49 percent at
34.95 pesos.