MEXICO CITY Nov 15 French engineering group Alstom SA has won a 5.812 billion peso ($429.4 million) contract to modernize 85 trains used in the Mexico City metro system, the government of the Mexican capital said.
The contract to convert the brake systems on two train models in the city's metro network would be paid out by 2024, the Mexico City government said in a statement. The trains will also receive maintenance under the contract, it added.
(1 US dollar = 13.5338 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Dave Graham and Veronica Gomez. Editing by Andre Grenon)
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co's board of directors awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $12.8 million for his work last year, a 17 percent increase, despite scrapping executive bonuses in light of an accounts scandal that rocked the bank last year, according to a proxy filing on Wednesday.
