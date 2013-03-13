BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners declares Q4 cash distribution of $0.68 per limited partner unit
* Delek Logistics Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
MEXICO CITY, March 13 Shares of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil fell 5.92 percent on Wednesday, continuing a slide since a major reform of the phone and television market was unveiled on Monday.
America Movil shares dipped to 12.07 pesos per share at 9:33 a.m. local time.
* Delek US Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc's senior vice president of engineering, Amit Singhal, has left the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation, stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, Recode reported, citing sources.