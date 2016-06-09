(Adds background, share movement)
MEXICO CITY, June 9 America Movil said on
Thursday that Mexico's telecommunications regulator had decided
that its Mexican fixed-line company had not broken any rules by
running an online TV news platform.
Mexican regulators last year began a probe into whether
America Movil's fixed-line unit Telmex violated the terms of its
concession, which bars it from transmitting television, with its
online television and news website "Uno TV."
America Movil is owned by the family of billionaire Carlos
Slim and was subject to a sweeping sector reform passed in 2014
which sought to loosen its dominance of telecoms in Mexico.
Slim's company, Latin America's biggest mobile phone and pay
TV provider, has long been angling to offer television services
at home.
"Uno TV" was launched in 2008 to offer television content
via the internet, sparking a debate over how it should be
regulated and whether it broke America Movil's concession terms.
America Movil stock was trading down 1 percent on Thursday.
Mexico's Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) is
carrying out a separate probe over whether America Movil broke
the law in its relationship with satellite TV provider Dish
Mexico.
Competitors complained that America Movil's relationship
with Dish - the two companies printed a single bill for shared
services - violated Telmex's concession.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernard Orr)