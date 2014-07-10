BRIEF-Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in U.S for patients with breast cancer
* Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in the United States for patients with breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, July 10 Shares in Carlos Slim's America Movil fell more than one percent in early trade on Thursday after the company had its best trading day in more than five years a day earlier on news it was looking to sell assets to avoid tougher regulation.
The price then recovered to trade down 0.34 percent at 14.68 pesos per share. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in the United States for patients with breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cempra retains Morgan Stanley to lead review of strategic business options
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd says effective March 12, 2017, Lyle Whitmarsh, Trinidad's ceo and member of co's board left Trinidad to pursue other interests