BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican telecoms company America Movil has submitted its proposal for separating a part of its fixed-line unit Telmex from the rest of the company, and expects approval in coming months, a company executive said Wednesday.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) on March 8 gave America Movil 65 working days to propose a plan for the legal separation, part of a bid to open up infrastructure to competitors.
"The Federal Telecommunications Institute is already studying our proposal and has 65-70 days to respond," chief executive Daniel Hajj said on a conference call with analysts.
America Movil, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, will have up to two years to implement the Telmex separation once a plan is approved.
Telmex offers fixed telephone lines and the Internet.
America Movil posted a sevenfold increase in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, boosting its shares by more than 3 percent. (Reporting By Sheky Espeojo, Writing By Mitra Taj)
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.