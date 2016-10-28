UPDATE 3-STMicro sees solid 2017 start; analysts say may supply iPhone 8
* Analysts believe ST may supply image sensor to iPhone 8 (Adds analyst comments; changes headline attribution)
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Shares in America Movil jumped over 7 percent to 11.98 pesos in Friday morning trading, after the telecommunications giant swung to profit in the third quarter in its earning report on Thursday.
The company, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, reported a third-quarter profit of 2.1 billion pesos ($110 million), compared with a loss of 2.9 billion pesos in the same period last year.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Analysts believe ST may supply image sensor to iPhone 8 (Adds analyst comments; changes headline attribution)
* Avesoro Resources Inc - capital expenditure in 2017 is forecast to be approximately US$24 million
* Cellestia Biotech - raises CHF 8 million seed financing from private investors, PPF group to advance lead anti-cancer compound CB-103 to clinical development stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: