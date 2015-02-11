MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexico's America Movil said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit slumped 82 percent compared to a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the October-December period fell to 3.083 billion pesos ($209 million) from 17.177 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Christine Murray)