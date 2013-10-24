BRIEF-Transalta Renewables qtrly EPS attributable to common shareholders $0.12
* Transalta renewables reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides outlook for 2017
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil on Thursday said its third-quarter profit almost halved.
The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, said profit in the July-September period fell 46 percent to 16.384 billion pesos ($1.25 billion) compared to 30.45 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.
* Transalta renewables reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides outlook for 2017
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update