BRIEF-Time Warner shareholders approve merger with AT&T
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor
MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Latin America's biggest cell phone company America Movil has pulled out of a deal to buy Digicel's operations in El Salvador, it said on Thursday.
America Movil has "ended the signed agreement to acquire 100 percent of the operations of Digicel in El Salvador", it said in a statement late on Thursday.
America Movil, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, added that Digicel agreed with the decision.
Last year, El Salvador's competition watchdog said America Movil would have to give up 20 megahertz of spectrum if its proposed acquisition of Digicel's operations in the Central American country was to be approved.
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.