By Elinor Comlay
MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 America Movil
, the flagship company of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim,
suffered its biggest share price loss in more than four years
after the phone company reported disappointing earnings, hit by
weak revenue and higher costs.
The firm owned by Slim, the world's richest man, has been
struggling against stronger competition in Brazil and other
Latin American countries, while in Mexico regulators have
reduced the fees it charges rivals to connect to its network.
On a call with analysts on Wednesday morning, America Movil
executives sounded cautious and said the company is facing
slowing revenue growth related to a wider economic slowdown, as
well as regulatory and competitive headwinds.
Cash-rich America Movil has gained a reputation for
aggressive acquisitions and it snapped up large stakes in two
European phone companies last year.
However, those investments have cost Slim dearly and
America Movil executives said they are not considering
acquisitions for now and will maintain spending at last year's
levels.
America Movil shares fell as much as 9.9 percent to 14.27
pesos on Wednesday, their biggest one-day drop since October
2008, prompting Slim's bank Inbursa to buy shares in the
company, helping to prop up the stock price.
The company late on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit
of 14.962 billion pesos, far below analysts' expectations of
24.131 billion pesos.
"Investors are recognizing that the actual and future growth
of this company is looking less and less attractive," said
Carlos Ponce, analyst at Ve Por Mas brokerage. "That's due in
large part to the company's maturity, but also it tells you a
lot about the context of more regulation and competition."
Regulators have cut the amount America Movil can charge
rivals to connect to its Telcel mobile network, which has 70
percent market share in Mexico, which also trimmed the company's
revenue locally and led to a wider drop in phone fees.
Currency weakness in markets outside of Mexico also hit the
results of America Movil, whose shares on Wednesday were trading
at their lowest price since August 2011.
The company said that excluding the currency impact, revenue
increased 5.8 percent from the previous year's quarter.
The company's sales were "quite good" said Martin Lara,
telecoms analyst at Actinver in Mexico City, adding that America
Movil has not been a high-growth company for some time.
"This company stopped being amazing around 2008," he said.
Still, America Movil's Chief Executive Officer Daniel Hajj
said he was optimistic for steady revenue growth in 2013.
"I think we are on track; we're growing," Hajj said. "That's
going to give us better revenue in the future."
EXPENSIVE LOSSES
Nevertheless, the share drop follows a challenging 12 months
for America Movil, which failed to keep up with a buoyant stock
market in Mexico last year and is sitting on large paper losses
from its expensive acquisitions in Europe.
Shares in America Movil finished 2012 down 5.8 percent on
the previous year's close, compared with a nearly 18 percent
gain in the IPC, Mexico's leading stock index.
Slim's family has lost about 26 billion pesos ($2.05
billion) on paper since Tuesday's close, based on Securities and
Exchange Commission filings that detail the family trust's
holdings of America Movil shares.
Like other phone companies, America Movil is subsidizing
smartphones to transfer customers to more lucrative data plans.
Income is also under pressure due to lower interconnection fees.
Mexico's Central Bank said phone prices dropped about 20
percent in both November and December last year. However, in
January, they bounced back by about a fifth.
Fending off questions from analysts about the firm's costs,
CEO Hajj said the company was fighting to keep subsidies for
smartphones down, but it has to keep up with competitors' prices
for the Internet-enabled equipment.
To diversify its revenue, America Movil has expanded into
new services and looked outside Mexico for acquisitions.
Last year the company spent billions of dollars building up
a 26 percent holding in Telekom Austria and a nearly
28 percent stake in Dutch company KPN.
However, Telekom Austria's share price has fallen more than
a third since Slim upped his stake in Telekom Austria in June.
KPN's shares are worth less than half the price the Mexican paid
to increase his hold on the Dutch firm a month earlier.
Earlier this month, KPN laid out plans for a 4 billion euro
rights issue to bolster its finances, and America Movil's Chief
Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno said the company would
make a statement on KPN's capital raise next week.
Although KPN shares have dropped sharply, Actinver's Lara
noted that the investment makes up a very small part of America
Movil's results. "It's not KPN that's caused America Movil to
fall 9 percent," he said.
