MEXICO CITY, March 25 Shares in America Movil,
the Latin American phone company controlled by Mexican
businessman Carlos Slim, fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday,
the day after the government presented the so-called secondary
laws of a telecoms reform aimed at curbing Slim's power.
America Movil shares fell to as low as 13.17 pesos
in early trading.
Mexico's government on Monday proposed giving a new
regulator wide-reaching powers to police the operations of
dominant telecommunications companies and TV broadcasters, right
down to their prices and discounts.
($1 = 13.1933 Mexican Pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)