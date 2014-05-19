BRIEF-Tepco to link up with Intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei
* Tepco to link up with intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei
MEXICO CITY May 19 Shares in America Movil , the telecoms giant controlled by Carlos Slim, fell more than 5 percent in early trade on Monday after U.S. peer AT&T said it would sell its roughly 8 percent stake in the Mexican firm and withdraw its board members.
AT&T announced the plans on Sunday in order to help it gain regulatory approval for its purchase of DirecTV.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Tepco to link up with intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei
* Titan Medical reports financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020