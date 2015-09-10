MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 Mexican telecoms giant
America Movil said on Thursday it had completed a
placement of 750 million euros ($840.15 million) worth of bonds
convertible into shares of Dutch telco KPN.
America Movil, which is controlled by the family of Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim, said the bonds will last for three
years and will pay an annual coupon of 5.5 percent.
Earlier this year, bankers involved in the transaction said
America Movil completed a 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) sale
of bonds exchangeable for KPN shares, leading to a possible exit
by the Dutch firm's largest shareholder after three difficult
years.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Veronica Gomez)