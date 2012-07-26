MEXICO CITY, July 26 America Movil, the biggest
cellphone company in Latin America, posted a 45.5 percent
decline in second-quarter net profit as it took a big hit from
foreign exchange losses.
The company, owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, earned
13.25 billion pesos ($993 million) in the April-June period,
compared to 24.32 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2011.
America Movil said in a statement losses from exposure to
several currencies during the quarter amounted to 16.1 billion
pesos.
Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting a net profit of
24.6 billion pesos in the period.
($1=13.3396 as of end June)
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)