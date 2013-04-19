(Adds comments from call, detail on buybacks)
MEXICO CITY, April 19 Shares of America Movil,
Latin America's biggest phone company, fell more than 3 percent
on Friday after it reported a weaker quarterly profit and
Mexico's senate approved a bill to increase competition in the
country's phone and television markets.
The shares have fallen more than 18 percent since the start
of the year on worries the company is struggling amid
increasingly aggressive regulation and competition in Latin
America. The company is owned by the world's richest man, Carlos
Slim.
Competition in countries such as Brazil is squeezing America
Movil's profit margins, forcing it to pay more to subsidize
expensive Internet-enabled handsets to win
customers.
Meanwhile, regulators in Colombia and Mexico have been
curbing the fees America Movil can charge rivals to connect to
its network.
Mexico's government has committed to reforming the country's
telecom sector and early on Friday morning, the senate approved
a bill that would declare companies with greater than 50 percent
market share as dominant, potentially forcing asset sales.
"It looks like we're going to be a dominant player," said
America Movil Chief Executive Daniel Hajj, who is also Slim's
son-in-law. He added that little else is clear about the reform
so far.
America Movil has a 70 percent share of Mexico's mobile
phone market and 80 percent of the country's fixed line market.
In response to a question from an analyst on the company's
conference call, Hajj said it is too early to make any decision
about possible asset sales before there are details of the
secondary laws that will follow the constitutional reform.
Politicians who helped draw up the bill said declarations of
dominance will not automatically lead to forced asset sales.
Lawmakers from President Enrique Pena Nieto's Institutional
Revolutionary Party say the bill should be approved next week.
SHARE SLUMP
America Movil shares were down 2.72 percent at 1600 GMT,
compounding a slump since the start of the year that the company
has sought to stem with aggressive buybacks.
Latin America's biggest phone company has spent more than
$1.6 billion year-to-date buying back shares to support its
stock price.
At an annual shareholder meeting on Monday, investors -
controlled by Slim and his family - will vote on increasing a
fund to buy back shares by 40 billion pesos ($3.27 billion)
There were some bright spots in the company's first-quarter
results: executives said they see competition becoming more
"rational" in Brazil, which could mean lower handset subsidies
in the future, and the company's U.S. business Tracfone is
outstripping growth expectations.
But the positive news was not enough to offset the
uncertainty over the Mexican telecom reform.
Mexico is America Movil's biggest market, accounting for
more than one-third of first-quarter revenue.
($1 = 12.2238 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Dan Grebler)