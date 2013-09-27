MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican phone company America Movil, embroiled in an increasingly complex offer for Dutch telecom KPN, said on Friday it may proceed with its formal offer next month.

America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it is still in talks with KPN and other interested parties and it reserves the right to not proceed with the offer.

An independent foundation tasked with protecting the interests of KPN shareholders complicated Slim's bid for the company when it moved to block America Movil's offer at the end of August.