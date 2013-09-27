BRIEF-ChinaCache International says to sell data center assets
* Entered agreements to sell 79.0% interest of ChinaCache Xin Run Technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology, Shanghai Qiaoyong, Tianjin Dingsheng
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican phone company America Movil, embroiled in an increasingly complex offer for Dutch telecom KPN, said on Friday it may proceed with its formal offer next month.
America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it is still in talks with KPN and other interested parties and it reserves the right to not proceed with the offer.
An independent foundation tasked with protecting the interests of KPN shareholders complicated Slim's bid for the company when it moved to block America Movil's offer at the end of August.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
