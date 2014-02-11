UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON, March 13 Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart, is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a drop in taxes and a slight pick up in revenue.
The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, reported a fourth-quarter profit of 17.2 billion pesos ($1.31 billion) for the October to December period, up from 14.9 billion pesos a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16.86 billion pesos, according to a Reuters survey.
Revenue rose three percent to 204 billion pesos, the company said.
It was not immediately clear why the company's tax bill was more than 70 percent lower than the year earlier period.
Shares in America Movil closed up 2.51 percent at 14.32 pesos.
LONDON, March 13 Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart, is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
(Adds text to March 8 alerts) Kingsway Financial Services Inc
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)