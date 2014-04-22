MEXICO CITY, April 21 A Mexican court said on
Monday it would begin analyzing a request from
telecommunications giant America Movil for an
injunction against a regulatory ruling that declared it
dominant.
Controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim, America Movil has about 80
percent of Mexico's fixed-line business and some 70 percent of
the mobile sector. It was ruled dominant earlier this year by
new regulator the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT).
That ruling allowed the IFT to impose a series of tougher
regulations against Slim's flagship company.
The court, which specializes in competition and telecoms
cases, said it had admitted the injunction against the IFT.
The Federal Judicial Council, the Mexican judiciary's
administrative arm, said a constitutional hearing will now take
place on May 13 to hear both sides of the argument.
Mexican companies like America Movil have used injunctions
to block regulator decrees for years, but a constitutional
reform passed last year means that injunctions can no longer be
used to suspend regulatory actions while an appeal is processed.
The court dismissed America Movil's request for an
injunction against the reform itself.
(Reporting by Christine Murray, Tomas Sarmiento and Anahi Rama;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)