MEXICO CITY, April 30 Latin America's biggest
phone company America Movil expects regulators to approve its
deal to take control of Telekom Austria within two months, the
company said on Wednesday.
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos
Slim, agreed last week to invest up to 1 billion euros ($1.38
billion) in the former state monopoly Telekom Austria
via a rights issue. It will also spend as much as $2 billion to
buy out minority shareholders in a mandatory public offer.
"We are expecting the regulatory approvals to be in place
anywhere in the next four weeks, eight weeks probably," America
Movil Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno told a
conference call to discuss first-quarter results.
He said that he expected the tender offer to launch in the
next two to three weeks and said it should be outstanding for
some time, depending on regulatory approvals.
"We need to see how we go about with the capital raise,
potentially it could also be done in parallel," Garcia Moreno
added.
He said that the capital raise was not contingent on the
tender offer.
Shares in America Movil fell 1.59 percent on Wednesday, the
day after it announced a steep drop in its first-quarter profit.
