UPDATE 1-AT&T's $85.4 bln deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
(Adds background, share price)
MEXICO CITY, June 30 AT&T Inc said on Monday it had sold its equity in America Movil for $5.57 billion to a company controlled by Carlos Slim, allowing the billionaire to tighten his grip on the giant Mexican telecoms company.
On Friday, Slim's real estate company Inmobiliaria Carso announced it was going to buy the stock, which AT&T said in May it would sell to help it gain regulatory approval for its purchase of DirecTV.
The stock purchase gives Slim even more control over America Movil, his principal cash cow. Slim's firms and family already control more than 50 percent of America Movil's voting stock.
AT&T said in a filing it sold the stock comprising 72.8 million "L" shares and 5.74 billion "AA" shares, which do not regularly trade.
America Movil shares closed up 1.2 percent at 13.45 pesos ($1.04) per share.
($1 = 12.9707 Pesos) (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dave Graham and Lisa Shumaker)
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.
* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform
* Morgan properties acquires over $800 million of multifamily investments in last year