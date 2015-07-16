(New throughout, adds details on investment and plan changes)
By Christine Murray
MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexican telecoms giant
America Movil, controlled by billioinaire Carlos Slim, will
respond to a challenge from U.S. carrier AT&T by offering some
subscribers free calls to and data in the United States, and
will also invest $6 billion in its network in Mexico, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
AT&T Inc has challenged America Movil on its home
turf with the purchases of two Mexican wireless operators.
America Movil Chief Executive Officer Daniel Hajj said the
company would eliminate roaming charges from Mexico to the
United States for post-pay customers who opt to pay an extra 50
pesos ($3.16) per month.
The company hopes to do the same for prepay customers, which
make up more than 80 percent of its Mexico subscriber base, and
extend the deal to cover Canada, he told a news conference in
Mexico City.
Rivals AT&T, Telefonica SA and T-Mobile US Inc
have all also introduced new packages with free calls
between Mexico and the U.S. this year.
The $6 billion would be invested in Mexico over the next
three years, Hajj said.
That figure is double the $3 billion AT&T pledged in
Mexico investment in June, though the U.S. carrier has just 6
million Mexico subscribers, less than one tenth of America
Movil's 72 million.
America Movil was still looking at how to sell some assets
but was in no rush, Hajj noted. America Movil is set to report
its second-quarter results later on Thursday.
The company said in July last year that it would sell assets
in Mexico to cut its market share and avoid tough new measures
imposed under a sweeping telecom reform aimed at curbing America
Movil's dominance.
In April, America Movil said it was reviewing the original
plan to sell a cross-section of the company. It cited AT&T's
purchase of Mexico's No. 3 and No. 4 wireless operators, which
could increase competition.
At the time, Hajj said the company no longer wanted to sell
infrastructure, a share of its frequencies, or spectrum.
($1 = 15.8030 Mexican pesos)
