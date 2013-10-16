MEXICO CITY Oct 16 America Movil has not decided whether to sell its shares in Dutch telecom KPN or keep them, a spokesman for billionaire Carlos Slim told Reuters on Wednesday.

America Movil had accumulated nearly 30 percent of KPN's stock and had sought to buy the rest of the company in a 7.2 billion euro ($9.5 billion) offer.

The Mexican company's position was diluted, however, when KPN's foundation acted to block that offer at the end of August.

Selling the shares "is an option, as is keeping them," said Arturo Elias, the main spokesman for Slim's companies, in an interview.