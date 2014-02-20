MEXICO CITY Feb 20 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim, who already controls America Movil, tightened his grip on
Latin America's biggest phone company, according to a U.S.
regulatory filing on Thursday that shows two companies
controlled by Slim bought more shares.
Slim's real estate company Inmobiliaria Carso and his bank
Grupo Financiero Inbursa spent $212.5 million and
$34.7 million purchasing 187.11 million and 30.98 million shares
respectively in America Movil, a document sent to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
It was not immediately clear what percentage of America
Movil is now held by the two companies, Slim and his family
members.
America Movil shares have been under pressure
since Mexico's government last year approved a reform that will
introduce more competition to the phone, internet and television
business in the country.
The shares are down 10.45 percent year to date. The shares
closed down 2.05 percent on Thursday at 13.35 pesos.