MEXICO CITY Aug 6 Mexico's auto production slid 2 percent and exports fell 2.3 in July, compared to the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday.

Mexico produced 254,312 vehicles and exported 226,511 autos in July, AMIA said.

The auto sector makes up about 30 percent of Mexico's exports, according to the national statistics institute. (Reporting Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)