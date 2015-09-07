MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexico's auto production rose 7.7 percent and exports jumped 3.5 percent in August, compared to the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

The auto sector makes up about 30 percent of Mexico's exports, according to the national statistics institute.

Mexico produced 292,271 vehicles and exported 234,668 autos in August, AMIA said. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)