MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Mexico's auto production rose 4 percent while exports slid 5.9 percent in November, compared to the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Mexico produced 296,338 vehicles and exported 223,797 autos in November, AMIA said.

The auto sector makes up about 30 percent of Mexico's exports. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein, writing by Anna Yukhananov)