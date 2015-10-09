UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 Mexico's association of retailers said sales at stores open at least a year rose 8 percent in September compared with the same month last year, the fastest pace in three years. The association, known as ANTAD, on Thursday also said total sales increased 11.8 percent last month, the fastest acceleration since November 2012. ANTAD includes chain stores Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago Sept Aug Same-store sales 8.0 7.8 Total sales 11.8 11.5 (Reporting by Noe Torres, writing by Anna Yukhananov)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.