MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 Mexico's association of retailers said sales at stores open at least a year rose 8 percent in September compared with the same month last year, the fastest pace in three years. The association, known as ANTAD, on Thursday also said total sales increased 11.8 percent last month, the fastest acceleration since November 2012. ANTAD includes chain stores Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago Sept Aug Same-store sales 8.0 7.8 Total sales 11.8 11.5 (Reporting by Noe Torres, writing by Anna Yukhananov)