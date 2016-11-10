MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Thursday that sales at stores open at least a year accelerated in October. The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores. Pct change vs year ago Oct Sept Same store sales 7.7 5.6 Total sales 11.4 9.4 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Noe Torres)